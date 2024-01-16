Menu
Food Menu
Shareables
- Chicken Wings
Choice of dry rub, buffalo sauce or BBQ Served with house ranch or blue cheese for dipping$8.50
- Farmhouse Fries
Handcut fries covered in cheese, bacon, house ranch, pickled onions and tomatoes.$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*
House pizza dough topped with gorgonzola cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, pickled onions and tomatoes$11.99
- Loaded Potato Skins$12.99
- Italian Flatbread
Sun dried tomato pesto spread, topped with tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze$10.50
Brunch All Day
- French Toast
Your choice of sourdough or cinnamon raisin brioche Served with bacon$10.00
- Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Choose between bacon or ham, on sourdough bread with egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of home fries$12.00
- Brunch Platter
Choice of: toast, sourdough or cinnamon raisin, bacon or ham, eggs to order and home fries$12.00
- Spinach Quiche*
Farm fresh eggs, gorgonzola cheese, sautéed onions, spinach and tomato$12.00
- Traditional Omelette
Choice of onions, tomatoes, spinach, and either bacon or ham$12.00
- Italian Omelette
Ham, pepperoni, onion and pizza sauce$12.00
Soups
- Spinach and Orzo soup$5.99
Salads
- Harvester Salad
Microgreens, spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion mix, cheddar cheese and sourdough croutons$5.00
- Caesar Salad$5.00
- Spring Cobb Salad$14.99
Sandwiches
- Double Smash Burger
Hamburger or veggie burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a house brioche bun$17.50
- Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, marinara, cheese and pickled onion mix on house made ciabatta roll$15.99
- Chicken Caprese *
Seasonal Item Smoked chicken thighs, spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, mayo with balsamic glaze on house ciabatta roll.$17.50
- Pizza Smash Burger
Double smash burger, cheese, seared pepperoni and pizza sauce$17.50
- Onion Smash Burger$17.50
Specials
- Bagels Benedict
Seared Applegate ham, poached egg, with Hollandaise sauce on a Fresh baked in-house bagel.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Donut$5.50
- Strawberry Cream French Toast
Comes with bacon$14.00
- Meatloaf Special
Grass-fed beef meatloaf, baked potato, roasted vegetables$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey Hot Shot Special$15.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Sliders$17.50
- BBQ Hog Party$12.00
- Harvester Gyro
Dill yogurt sauce, microgreens, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes. hot honey drizzle$15.99
- Open Faced BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
Two Pieces of sourdough, mashed potatoes, meatloaf, topped with gravy. served with one additional$17.00
Kids Meals
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
- Slider Burger$8.00
- Flatbread Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Chicken Slider$8.00
- Kids Hot Honey Slider$8.50
Desserts
- Sundae
vanilla ice cream with your choice of: cookie or brownie, chocolate sauce or strawberry. and topped with whip cream$12.00
- Strawberry Shortcake *$10.00
- Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whip cream$7.00
Sides
- Side Harvester Salad
Spring mix and micro greens with Tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, cheese, croutons$5.00
- Fresh Handcut Fries$5.00
- Home Fries$5.00
- Potato (butter only)
Baked or Mashed upon availability$5.00
- LoadedPotato$6.00
- Roasted Vegetables$5.00
- Pickled Vegetables$3.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
A La Cart
- Bacon strips (2)$2.50
- Chicken$2.99
- 1 egg$1.00
- 2 eggs$1.75
- Extra Bread$1.50
- Extra Meat, excluding chicken$1.99
- bacon crumbles$1.50
Drink Menu
Topo Chico
- Topo Chico$2.10
- Topo Chico Lime$2.10
- Topo Chico Grapefruit$2.10
Izze
- Apple izze$1.65
- Blackberry Izze$1.65
- Strawberry izze$1.65
- Mango Izze$1.65
Honest Juice Box
- Fruit Punch$0.75
- Grape$0.75
- Apple$0.75
- Berry Lemonade$0.75
Waters
- Fiji Water$3.50
- Bottle Water$1.25
- Harmless Harvest
Coconut Water, 14 oz$4.50
Zevia
- Cola$1.65
- Dr. Zevia$1.65
- Root Beer$1.65
Coffee/Tea
- Coffee$4.00
- Davidsons Hot Tea$4.00
Milk
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate milk$4.00
Orange Juice
- Mango Orange$4.50
Olli Pop
- Olli Pop (all flavors)$2.25
Missions
Pay It Forward Meal
- Pay It Forward$15.00
Sponsorship
- Table sponsorship$250.00
- Community Dinner Sponsorship$500.00