Harvester Farm to Table 142 S Braodway St. Blanchester Ohio 45107
Food Menu
Shareables
- Chicken Wings
Choice of dry rub, buffalo sauce or BBQ Served with house ranch or blue cheese for dipping$8.50
- Farmhouse Fries
Handcut fries covered in cheese, bacon, house ranch, pickled onions and tomatoes.$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*
House pizza dough topped with gorgonzola cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, pickled onions and tomatoes$11.99
- Loaded Potato Skins$12.99
- Italian Flatbread
Sun dried tomato pesto spread, topped with tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze$10.50
Brunch All Day
- French Toast
Your choice of sourdough or cinnamon raisin brioche Served with bacon$10.00
- Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Choose between bacon or ham, on sourdough bread with egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of home fries$12.00
- Brunch Platter
Choice of: toast, sourdough or cinnamon raisin, bacon or ham, eggs to order and home fries$12.00
- Spinach Quiche*
Farm fresh eggs, gorgonzola cheese, sautéed onions, spinach and tomato$12.00
- Traditional Omelette
Choice of onions, tomatoes, spinach, and either bacon or ham$12.00
- Italian Omelette
Ham, pepperoni, onion and pizza sauce$12.00
Salads
- Harvester Salad
Microgreens, spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion mix, cheddar cheese and sourdough croutons$5.00
- Caesar Salad$5.00
- Blueberry salad$5.00
- Pepper Wing salad
Radish Tomatoes Peppers Onions Pepper vin Yellow cheese mix Cajun chick peas Two chicken wings choice of sauce or seasoning$16.50
Sandwiches
- Double Smash Burger
Hamburger or veggie burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a house brioche bun$17.50
- Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, marinara, cheese and pickled onion mix on house made ciabatta roll$15.99
- Chicken Caprese *
Seasonal Item Smoked chicken thighs, spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, mayo with balsamic glaze on house ciabatta roll.$17.50
- Pizza Smash Burger
Double smash burger, cheese, seared pepperoni and pizza sauce$17.50
- Onion Smash Burger$17.50
- Hot Honey Chicken Sliders$17.50
- Harvester Gyro
Dill yogurt sauce, microgreens, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes. hot honey drizzle$16.50
- Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
honey mustard, cheese, hot honey, microgreens, tomato,$16.50
Specials
- Eggs Benedict
Seared Applegate ham, poached egg, with Hollandaise sauce on a Fresh baked in-house muffin( Duck egg)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Donut$5.00
- Strawberry Cream French Toast
Comes with bacon$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatloaf Special
Grass-fed beef meatloaf, baked potato, roasted vegetables$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Open Faced BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
Two Pieces of sourdough, mashed potatoes, meatloaf, topped with gravy. served with one additional$17.50
- Mushroom Smash Burger
mushrooms, harvester aioli, balsamic onions, cheese, 2 beef patties$17.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.50
- Cucumber salad side$5.00
- ham quiche$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Stuffed Pita Pocket$16.50
- Cinnamon roll
Banana topping$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Sausage Dogs
Fresh bread, Sour kraut, peppers and onions, harvester aioli,$5.50
- Hot Dogs$4.00
- Hush Puppies$5.00
- Smoked Cowboy$17.50
- Blkberry cobbler
Cobbler with ice cream and whipped cream$12.00
- Yogurt parfait cup$7.00
- Jumbo muffin parfait$12.50
- Avocado Toast Benedict$15.00
- Bacon guac burger$18.50
- Guac (and pita chips)$2.00
- Taste of Germany
One cabbage roll per order Comes with one fire roasted red pepper chicken sausage With sauerkraut and aioli German fried potatoes 6 oz portion With bacon, ham, onion and cabbage Topped with Harvester aioli$18.00
- Mexican Street Corn Flatbread
Elote spread Sweet peppers Smoked chicken Garnished with cilantro and crema On jalapeno flatbread$13.00
- Peachy Smash Melt
Two smashed patties with havarti and American. Topped with sweet bacon jam on sourdough with mayo tomato and micro greens$18.50
- Starfire Peach Cake
Vanilla sponge caked topped with a cream cheese whipped toping, Fresh peaches, and drizzled with a peach reduction.$12.00
Drink Menu
Honest Juice Box
Coffee/Tea
Orange Juice
Olli Pop
