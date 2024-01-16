Harvester Farm to Table 142 S Braodway St. Blanchester Ohio 45107
Food Menu
Shareables
- Chicken Wings
Choice of dry rub, buffalo sauce or BBQ Served with house ranch or blue cheese for dipping$8.50
- Farmhouse Fries
Handcut fries covered in cheese, bacon, house ranch, pickled onions and tomatoes.$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*
House pizza dough topped with gorgonzola cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, pickled onions and tomatoes$11.99
- Loaded Potato Skins$12.99
- Italian Flatbread
Sun dried tomato pesto spread, topped with tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze$10.50
Brunch All Day
- French Toast
Your choice of sourdough or cinnamon raisin brioche Served with bacon$10.00
- Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Choose between bacon or ham, on sourdough bread with egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of home fries$12.00
- Brunch Platter
Choice of: toast, sourdough or cinnamon raisin, bacon or ham, eggs to order and home fries$12.00
- Spinach Quiche*
Farm fresh eggs, gorgonzola cheese, sautéed onions, spinach and tomato$12.00
- Traditional Omelette
Choice of onions, tomatoes, spinach, and either bacon or ham$12.00
- Italian Omelette
Ham, pepperoni, onion and pizza sauce$12.00
Salads
Sandwiches
- Double Smash Burger
Hamburger or veggie burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a house brioche bun$17.50
- Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, marinara, cheese and pickled onion mix on house made ciabatta roll$15.99
- Chicken Caprese *
Seasonal Item Smoked chicken thighs, spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, mayo with balsamic glaze on house ciabatta roll.$17.50
- Pizza Smash Burger
Double smash burger, cheese, seared pepperoni and pizza sauce$17.50
- Onion Smash Burger$17.50
Specials
- Bagels Benedict
Seared Applegate ham, poached egg, with Hollandaise sauce on a Fresh baked in-house bagel.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Donut$5.50
- Strawberry Cream French Toast
Comes with bacon$14.00
- Meatloaf Special
Grass-fed beef meatloaf, baked potato, roasted vegetables$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey Hot Shot Special$15.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Sliders$17.50
- BBQ Hog Party$12.00
- Harvester Gyro
Dill yogurt sauce, microgreens, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes. hot honey drizzle$15.99
- Open Faced BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
Two Pieces of sourdough, mashed potatoes, meatloaf, topped with gravy. served with one additional$17.00