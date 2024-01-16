Harvester Farm to Table 142 S Braodway St. Blanchester Ohio 45107
Food Menu
Shareables
Chicken Wings
Choice of dry rub, buffalo sauce or BBQ Served with house ranch or blue cheese for dipping$8.50
Farmhouse Fries
Handcut fries covered in cheese, bacon, house ranch, pickled onions and tomatoes.$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread*
House pizza dough topped with gorgonzola cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, pickled onions and tomatoes$13.99
Special App$9.99
Brunch All Day
French Toast
Your choice of sourdough or cinnamon raisin brioche Served with bacon$10.00
Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Choose between bacon or ham, on sourdough bread with egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of home fries$12.00
Brunch Platter
Choice of: toast, sourdough or cinnamon raisin, bacon or ham, eggs to order and home fries$12.00
Italian Omelette
Ham, pepperoni, onion and pizza sauce$12.00
Traditional Omelette$12.00
Breakfast special$10.00
Brunch Burger
2 grass fed beef patties, Havartie cheese, Harvester Aioli, 1 over medium egg and slice of bacon$17.50
Salads
Sandwiches
Double smash burger
Double Hamburger with cheese, tomato, microgreens, onion and aioli on a housemade bun$17.50
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, marinara, cheese and pickled onion mix on house made ciabatta roll$15.99
Chicken Caprese *
Seasonal Item Smoked chicken thighs, spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, mayo with balsamic glaze on house ciabatta roll.$16.50
Pizza Smash Burger
Double smash burger, cheese, seared pepperoni and pizza sauce$17.50
Onion Smash Burger$17.50
Sandwich special (as available)$15.00
Cody Special
Choose between our famous smash burger or onion smash burger with NO bun instead two Farm fresh eggs!$17.50