Harvester Farm to Table 142 S Braodway St. Blanchester Ohio 45107
Food Menu
Shareables
Brunch All Day
French Toast
Your choice of sourdough or cinnamon raisin brioche Served with bacon$10.00
Sourdough Egg Sandwich
Choose between bacon or ham, on sourdough bread with egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of home fries$12.00
Brunch Platter
Choice of: toast, sourdough or cinnamon raisin, bacon or ham, eggs to order and home fries$12.00
Italian Omelette
Ham, pepperoni, onion and pizza sauce$12.00
Traditional Omelette$12.00
Breakfast special$10.00
Breakfast Burger
2 grass fed beef patties, Havartie cheese, Harvester Aioli, 1 over medium egg and slice of bacon$17.25
Salads
Sandwiches
House Burger$18.25
Double smash burger
Double Hamburger with cheese, tomato, microgreens, onion and aioli on a housemade bun$17.75
Single Smash$15.25
Chicken Caprese *
Seasonal Item Smoked chicken thighs, spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, mayo with balsamic glaze on house ciabatta roll.$16.50
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, marinara, cheese and pickled onion mix on house made ciabatta roll$15.99
Sandwich special$12.99
Pizza Smash Burger
Double smash burger, cheese, seared pepperoni and pizza sauce$17.75
Onion Smash Burger$17.75
Cody Special
Choose between our famous smash burger or onion smash burger with NO bun instead two Farm fresh eggs!$17.75
Kids Meals
Desserts
Sides
Drink Menu
Topo Chico
Honest Juice Box
Orange Juice
Olli Pop / Poppi
Kombucha
Special drink
Coffee Bar Menu
Americano
Cold Brew
Macchiato
Cappuccino
Espresso
Seasonal Drink
Hot chocolate
Pay it Forward
PIF Sandwich
PIF Sides
PIF Kids
Missions
Pay It Forward Meal
Special events
Breakfast Burger
2 grass fed beef patties, Havartie cheese, Harvester Aioli, 1 over medium egg and slice of bacon