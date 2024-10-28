Skip to Main content
Harvester Farm to Table
0
Home
/
Cody Special
Cody Special
$0
Sandwich mods
Required*
Select...
Side choice
Required*
Please select 1 to 5
Select...
Burger option
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Side modifications
Select...
Smash Burger Exclude
Select...
Onion mods
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Choose between our famous smash burger or onion smash burger with NO bun instead two Farm fresh eggs!
Harvester Farm to Table Location
(937) 625-1025
142 South Broadway Street, Blanchester, OH 45107
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement